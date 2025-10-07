Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 1,695 Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. $PEO

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEO. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 2,396,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,658,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at about $4,695,000. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 9.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PEO stock opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $24.79.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

