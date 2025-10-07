Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 183 Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NET. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 213.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cloudflare by 88.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.28.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $3,358,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,013,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,837,175.43. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total transaction of $1,921,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,218,853.80. This trade represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,636 shares of company stock valued at $135,957,067 in the last 90 days. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET opened at $221.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.14. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $230.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.90.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

