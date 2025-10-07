Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 330 iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

TIP opened at $110.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $106.04 and a 52 week high of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

