Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 659 TC Energy Corporation $TRP

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in TC Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 6,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. US Capital Advisors lowered TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Down 1.2%

NYSE TRP opened at $54.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.75. TC Energy Corporation has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.30%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

