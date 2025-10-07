Hilltop National Bank Takes $41,000 Position in The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 15,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Progressive by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,045 shares of company stock worth $31,997,390. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $287.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.63.

Progressive Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of PGR stock opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $228.54 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.14 and its 200-day moving average is $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 2.25%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

