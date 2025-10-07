Hilltop National Bank Takes $47,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,568,627 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $331,429,000 after buying an additional 284,587 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,889,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,935 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,716,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $106,480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,382 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in BorgWarner by 23.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,558,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 482,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 144.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,009,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.20. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.02.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 229,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,276,120. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 78,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

