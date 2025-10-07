Hilltop National Bank Takes $50,000 Position in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 59.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 238.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%.The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Black Hills has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

