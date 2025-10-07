Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR $AMX

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,498 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in America Movil by 279.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,447,032 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after buying an additional 1,065,538 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of America Movil by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,585,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 764,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in America Movil by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,290,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 246,357 shares during the period. IFC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in America Movil in the 1st quarter valued at $3,283,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in America Movil by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,287,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 228,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

America Movil Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $21.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

America Movil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 billion. America Movil had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded America Movil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of America Movil from $21.40 to $23.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of America Movil in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of America Movil from $20.40 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of America Movil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, America Movil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

America Movil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

