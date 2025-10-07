Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hilltop National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in Broadcom by 62.1% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Broadcom
In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,088,746.66. This trade represents a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 666,071 shares worth $225,623,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Trading Down 0.9%
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.22.
View Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
