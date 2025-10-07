Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Incyte Corporation $INCY

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Incyte by 6.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Incyte by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. Incyte Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.56 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $251,785.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 102,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,074.84. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $82,225.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,999.94. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,927. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Incyte from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Incyte from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

