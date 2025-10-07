Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Insmed by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 22.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 62.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.58, for a total transaction of $3,189,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,637 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,168.46. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 6,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $881,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,035,841.60. The trade was a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,568 shares of company stock valued at $28,305,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of INSM opened at $158.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.03. Insmed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.94) earnings per share. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Insmed from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $121.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Insmed from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.06.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

