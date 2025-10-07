Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 52 week low of $47.55 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 711.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,003.07. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

