Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. The trade was a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $145.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.