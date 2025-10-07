Hilltop National Bank Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $268.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $283.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

