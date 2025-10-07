HP Inc. $HPQ Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,589 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,396 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in HP by 36.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,760 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 75,895 shares during the period. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of HP by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 140,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,359,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 2,669.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $920,471.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80.55. This trade represents a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Dbs Bank cut shares of HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

