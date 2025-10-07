Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 63.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Humana by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Humana from $290.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.33.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $295.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.87 and a fifty-two week high of $315.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.05). Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $32.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.96 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

