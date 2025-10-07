Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $217.33 Average PT from Analysts

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $217.3333.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Icon from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Icon in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th.

Get Icon alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ICLR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Icon

Icon Trading Down 1.8%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth $48,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Icon in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Icon by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR opened at $190.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average is $156.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. Icon has a twelve month low of $125.10 and a twelve month high of $303.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Icon had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Icon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.000-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Icon will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

About Icon

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.