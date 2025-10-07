Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January $NJAN Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.76% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of BATS:NJAN opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $320.19 million, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $51.52.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

