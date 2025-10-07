Installed Building Products, Inc. $IBP Holdings Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Installed Building Products by 107.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $239.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.83 and a twelve month high of $280.00.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.50. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 8.45%.The company had revenue of $760.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. DA Davidson cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Installed Building Products

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $390,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,218. This represents a 17.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.27, for a total transaction of $128,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,095.94. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,123,578 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.