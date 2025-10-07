Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 338 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.2% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 80,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,208,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brueske Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,546,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 56,295 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,738 shares of company stock valued at $59,135,475. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $250.43 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $256.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $96.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.