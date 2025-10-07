Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF $IBBQ Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBBQ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,099 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 11.49% of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 12,916 shares during the period.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IBBQ opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.0958 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBBQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ / Biotechnology index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies listed on the NASDAQ. IBBQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

