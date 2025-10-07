Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 602.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,590 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,151,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,359 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 607.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 61,525 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,132.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Olympus Wealth Management LLC now owns 212,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

