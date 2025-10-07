IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $305,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in IQVIA by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.32.

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total transaction of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.58. The stock has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.65 and a 1-year high of $237.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 7.88%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.