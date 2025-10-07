iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.88. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $103.93.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.