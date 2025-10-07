iShares Core High Dividend ETF $HDV Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gray Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 32,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $121.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.00 and a 1 year high of $124.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.11.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

