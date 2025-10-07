iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Cape ANN Savings Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Cape ANN Savings Bank lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,694,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,056,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,133 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,297,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,586,070,000 after purchasing an additional 768,618 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% during the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after purchasing an additional 24,729,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,270,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,365,000 after buying an additional 146,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $651.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $608.08. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $675.93. The stock has a market cap of $706.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

