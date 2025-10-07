iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53,779.2% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 24,775,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,238,000 after buying an additional 24,729,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,892,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,308,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,143 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,472,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.8% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,183,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,461 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $651.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.08. The stock has a market cap of $706.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $675.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

