iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Shares Acquired by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 15.5% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $674.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $651.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $608.08. The company has a market capitalization of $706.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $675.93.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

