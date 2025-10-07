iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF $COMT Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 711.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 56.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COMT opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $637.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

