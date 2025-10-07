iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Holdings Decreased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,073,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,593,000 after purchasing an additional 270,885 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after buying an additional 2,194,643 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $197,545,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,343,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,267,000 after acquiring an additional 902,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $190,961,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 31.2%

EFV opened at $68.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $66.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

