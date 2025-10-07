iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,270.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 65,416 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.