iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,717 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $560,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $97.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $97.80.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

