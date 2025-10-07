Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 18,430 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited $WYNN

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,996 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Capital Asset Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $3,758,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,690,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.8% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 19.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 56,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 4,438 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,250. The trade was a 59.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.31. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $134.23.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The casino operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

