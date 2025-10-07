Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 20.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 64.5% in the first quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 34.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,037,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,287,000 after purchasing an additional 779,819 shares during the last quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $4,953,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $1,921,320.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 132,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,218,853.80. This represents a 6.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.49, for a total transaction of $5,448,456.09. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,041.75. This trade represents a 63.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,636 shares of company stock worth $135,957,067. 10.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NET opened at $221.09 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $230.10. The stock has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.26 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.14.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $512.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.Cloudflare’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Cloudflare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

