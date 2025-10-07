Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) Trading Down 0.3% – Time to Sell?

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.73 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 5,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 39,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Jowell Global Stock Down 0.3%

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

