JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s Largest Position

Alley Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.5% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $37,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Baird R W lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.70.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.44. The company has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $202.16 and a one year high of $318.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%.The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

