Lbp Am Sa Has $40.06 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Lbp Am Sa increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $309.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $850.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.89 and its 200-day moving average is $275.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.70.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

