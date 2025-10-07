LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) & Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Head-To-Head Contrast

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) and Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Credit Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LexinFintech and Credit Acceptance”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LexinFintech $14.01 billion 0.06 $150.76 million $1.27 4.18 Credit Acceptance $2.16 billion 2.56 $247.90 million $34.69 14.19

Credit Acceptance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LexinFintech. LexinFintech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Acceptance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for LexinFintech and Credit Acceptance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LexinFintech 0 1 2 0 2.67 Credit Acceptance 1 2 0 0 1.67

LexinFintech presently has a consensus price target of $13.60, suggesting a potential upside of 156.12%. Credit Acceptance has a consensus price target of $440.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.62%. Given LexinFintech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than Credit Acceptance.

Risk & Volatility

LexinFintech has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credit Acceptance has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LexinFintech and Credit Acceptance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LexinFintech 11.50% 14.67% 7.17% Credit Acceptance 18.69% 27.06% 5.08%

Summary

Credit Acceptance beats LexinFintech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending. It also provides technology-driven platform services for financial institution customers and partners to increase revenues, manage financial risks, enhance operating efficiency and service quality, enhance collections, and reduce overall costs; Maiya application, a location-based services shopping experience with buy-now and pay-later options; and Juzi Licai, an online investment platform. In addition, the company offers technical support and consulting, software development, financing guarantee, and financial technology services. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers. It is also involved in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to consumers by dealers on vehicles financed by the company. The company serves independent and franchised automobile dealers. Credit Acceptance Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

