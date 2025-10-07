Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s Why

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.97 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 1,146,096 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 228% from the average session volume of 349,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

Lexington Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.36 million, a PE ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of -1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.60.

About Lexington Gold

