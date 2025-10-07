LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

LPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 29.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 32.1% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 17,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 47.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 28.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter.

LPL opened at $5.46 on Thursday. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). LG Display had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

