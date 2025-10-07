LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company.
LPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LG Display from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on LPL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LG Display Stock Up 1.5%
LPL opened at $5.46 on Thursday. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49.
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). LG Display had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.
About LG Display
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than LG Display
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Eli Lilly Stock Soars on Trump Tariff Hopes and Pfizer Deal
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Exceptional Stocks to Build Long-Term Wealth
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Insider Sales Jump at Broadcom and CoreWeave: Red Flag Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.