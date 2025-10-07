Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 941,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $694,763,000 after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the last quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 17.6% in the second quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 816 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 33.2% in the second quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $775.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $640.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $830.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $830.02.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.72, for a total transaction of $387,088.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,506,666.72. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 465 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.47, for a total transaction of $352,223.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,837.64. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,146 shares of company stock valued at $164,209,720 in the last three months. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $715.66 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $479.80 and a fifty-two week high of $796.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $753.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $676.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 39.99%.The company had revenue of $47.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Meta Platforms has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

