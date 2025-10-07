Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Lynch & Associates IN boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kentucky Trust Co now owns 30,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 104,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $11,633,000. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 8.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 38,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. HSBC set a $220.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.49.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $256.69 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average is $214.96. The company has a market cap of $3.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $11,071,116.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. This trade represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,922 shares of company stock worth $64,320,190 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

