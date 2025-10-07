M/I Homes, Inc. $MHO Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 57.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 196,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Price Performance

M/I Homes stock opened at $143.18 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.21. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by ($0.01). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MHO shares. Zacks Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.50.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

