MBE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total value of $3,940,622.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares in the company, valued at $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,697,459 shares of company stock worth $4,250,847,273 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average of $211.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.