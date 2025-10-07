MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $157.37 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 219,807 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 4.4% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $157,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. HFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the second quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,858 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.52, for a total value of $12,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,348,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,826,555,777. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total value of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,399,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,921,593 shares of company stock worth $686,502,137. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Phillip Securities upgraded NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.26.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.1%

NVDA opened at $185.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $191.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

