Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,482 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 29.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 187,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,723,000 after purchasing an additional 42,312 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in Raymond James Financial by 136.0% during the second quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RJF. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Raymond James Financial in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $151.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.10.

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 0.5%

NYSE RJF opened at $167.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.57 and a 52 week high of $177.66.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.18). Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 13.56%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

About Raymond James Financial

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.