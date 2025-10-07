Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,390 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $149.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.Xylem’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Wall Street Zen raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

