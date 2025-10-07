Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 30 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS opened at $463.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $418.34 and a one year high of $881.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,016.91, a P/E/G ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $760.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,271,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,562,692.80. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 477 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,145,500. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,096 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,137. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on HubSpot from $825.00 to $655.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $723.11.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

