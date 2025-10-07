Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,288 Shares of Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Veralto by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 12.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 26.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Veralto stock opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.83. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 41.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Veralto’s payout ratio is presently 12.29%.

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $1,131,243.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

