Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 929 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $899,139,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 832,100 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth $72,895,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,501,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,794,339,000 after purchasing an additional 560,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,169,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,540,000 after purchasing an additional 465,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Barclays cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.99 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

